Ehave Inc.: Ehave Enters Blockchain Market for Secure Access of Patient Data in Mental Healthcare and Medical Cannabis

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Ehave, Inc. (OTCQB: EHVVF), a healthcare company dedicated to empowering the mental health community with next-generation digital solutions, today announced that the the Company will expand its informatics solution to include Blockchain Technology. With careful consideration and research into the market needs of mental healthcare and medical cannabis, the Company sees an opportunity to implement Blockchain solutions that are driven from a patient focused strategy, rather than a technology first approach. IDC (Jan 2018) is predicting that global spend on blockchain will reach $2.1 billion in 2018, and that regulator's positive comments about blockchain will "help accelerate demand in regulated industries such as … healthcare".

So far, Blockchain has primarily been used by cryptocurrency implementations to provide a decentralized consensus platform for validating financial transactions. Ehave is looking at applying and improving the principles behind current Blockchain technology to allow patients greater control over their health record, while providing a decentralized mechanism for trusted stakeholders to contribute and access data for the benefit of the patient. The Ehave private Blockchain framework strategy leverages the trust in its health stakeholders to:

Improve on the algorithm used to validate and reach consensus on all transactions involving the patient record.

Provide support for the trusted stakeholders to publish new data to the patient record and to notify the patient when that data becomes available.

Support smart contracts, allowing patients the ability to control what portions of their health record are available to which parties, and for what period of time (ideal for supporting formal clinical trials and observational studies).

Provide a patient and stakeholder portal that retrieves and displays data according to the access granted by the Blockchain.

Combined, these will serve as the foundational elements for the secure and high integrity exchange of data amongst patients, clinicians, researchers, therapeutic companies and licensed producers from molecule/seed to sale to patient to efficacy and back.

Lead by Ehave CTO Dave Goyette, with over 30 years of health technology experience, Ehave will leverage its expertise in health data privacy and security to establish itself as a leader in the development and use of Blockchain in mental health and medical cannabis. Over the next six months, the Company will be formalizing partnerships with technology providers, consulting organizations, and consortiums to integrate to Ehave's established informatics platform, which already houses 25,000 patient records.

"Ehave's informatics platform was built to capture high quality clinical data throughout the patient journey, something that is missing in both mental healthcare and medical cannabis. We believe that the timing is right to ensure a standardized mechanism exists to allow data sharing while ensuring patient privacy and data security," says Prateek Dwivedi, CEO of Ehave. "During my tenure as chief information officer at Mount Sinai Hospital and leading the Cancer Informatics Program and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, data sharing in healthcare was always a challenge to get right. We have the platform, customers and patients to make a real difference."

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave is empowering the mental healthcare community with a next generation of data-rich tools designed to improve patient management, diagnosis and treatment. With Ehave Connect, Ehave's mental health informatics platform, clinicians can make objective, data-driven decisions while keeping patients informed and engaged throughout their mental healthcare journey. Ehave Connect offers a powerful set of core features that integrate with a growing selection of tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners, including Multi-Health Systems ("MHS"), a leading publisher of psychological assessments. Ehave is initially focused on improving the standard of care in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ("ADHD"), through its collaboration with the Hospital for Sick Children ("SickKids"). Ehave Connect is also being utilized to advance the validation and optimization of medical cannabis, through its collaboration with MedReleaf. For more information, visit https://www.ehave.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

