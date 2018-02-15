Jamaica's Ministry of Health Completes Registration of Entire United Cannabis Corporation Prana Line

Patent-Protected Line Includes Active and Non-Active Capsules, Sublinguals, Transdermals, Topicals, Vape Formulations and Infused Water

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB: CNAB) (the "Company" or "United Cannabis") today announced that Jamaica's Ministry of Health has approved its entire patent-protected Prana collection for use by registered medicinal cannabis patients.

UNITED CANNABIS CORPORATION JAMAICAN MINISTRY PRODUCT REGISTRATION Non-Active Capsules 10,20,50 mg Active Capsules 10,20,50 mg Sublingual 400 mg Transdermal Topical Vape Formulation Water P1 X X X X X X P2 X X X X P3 X X X X X P4 X X X X P5 X X X X X X

The Prana Collection is the foundation of the Company's cannabis-centric formulations, which patients have found effective in helping manage the symptoms of arthritis, neuropathy, acute pain, joint aches, muscle tension, muscle spasms, muscle recovery, migraines, and various skin conditions.

Earnest Blackmon, Chief Executive Officer of United Cannabis, commented on the announcement, "The Jamaican market continues to be favorable, on both a regulatory and operational basis, enabling us to diversify out of the United States. Of course, we remain confident that the US market will continue to move toward legalization of medical cannabis, but with our complete line now registered with the Ministry of Health, Jamaica can also serve as a gateway to other open markets. We, along with our partners, are already talking with customers in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, The Philippines and Nigeria."

About Cannabinoid Research & Development Limited

Cannabinoid Research & Development (CRD), a subsidiary of United Cannabis, is a Jamaican based corporation pursuing local licensing to advance the use of medical cannabis therapies through biomedical research and development for the nutraceutical industry. CRD focuses on genetic restoration, cannabinoid isolation techniques, scientific research, educational programs, and promotes domestic job opportunities. John Sayers, along with Kenyama Brown, local Jamaican directors and executives of CRD, coupled with Jamaican partners specializing in agricultural science and plant based medicine, will help United Cannabis implement Sayer's 40 years of agricultural methodologies into localized educational curriculums, job training programs, and help with integration of localized products.

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of phyto-therapeutic based products supported by patented technologies for the pharmaceutical, medical, and industrial markets. The Company has long advocated the application of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. The Company's products are patent protected first in class medicines with applications to a global market. United Cannabis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol CNAB.

