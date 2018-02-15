Goldman Small Cap Research Issues Research Report on Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has released a new research report on Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a leading provider of hemp-infused food and beverage products and a naturally high alkaline spring water. The report carries a rating and a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download them in their entirety, please visit www.GoldmanResearch.com.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. is a well-regarded and popular brand in the hemp-infused beverage industry, with production runs for hemp-infused beverages totaling nearly 4 million cans over the past 3 years. With the March 2018 introduction of a new CBD-infused consumer product line (HEMPd) and a $7.2M private label contract in hand which may represent the segment's largest single order, RMHB is poised to enjoy record revenue growth this year. A new report issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) notes that CBDs carry potential therapeutic benefits for those suffering from serious diseases and conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, cancer, pain, anxiety, and other ailments. Reflecting these benefits, the overall CBD market is forecast to grow from $262M in 2016 to $1.15B in 2020. The Company, which boasts former Celsius CEO Gerry David and Shark Tank's Original Shark and inventor of the infomercial Kevin Harrington as advisors, is set to capture substantial market share in 2018.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman discusses the Company's compelling positioning, exciting opportunities, and low relative valuation.

Goldman noted, "In our view, RHMB is poised to serve as the category leader in the exciting, fast-growing hemp-derived CBD products consumer segment. The RMHB leadership is second to none and may be worth more than the current market cap alone. Aided by management and advisors that include a former beverage company CEO, the founder of the infomercial, and a former Coca-Cola executive, RMHB's new suite of product introductions next month in early 2018 should quickly capture meaningful market share."

"RMHB just closed the largest deal in company history, and one of the largest in the industry- worth $7.2M in 2018 revenue. This deal should cement RMHB as a top 5 player in the CBD-infused beverage industry this year and affords it significant financial visibility and flexibility," Goldman continued.

"RMHB trades at a discount to its peers and we believe it will be afforded a substantial increase in value in the near term on the heels of its new contract and ahead of new product introductions and legacy product reformulations. Moreover, we believe that M&A activity and licensing agreements are in the cards this year as well, which will only further broaden the Company's reach, concluded Goldman."

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published sponsored company research report on Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. which carries a rating and a price target. The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. ("the Company") authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our report about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. To download this research report or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research was compensated $15,000 the Company for research and distribution services, including the production of this press release.

For more information, visit: http://rockymountainhighbrands.com/.

