2018 Biosimilars Market Access in the EU: In-depth Knowledge of What Drives Payer and Physician Decision-making on Biosimilar Use

Biosimilars have been available in Europe for over a decade, and have offered the opportunity to vastly reduce the cost of treatment for a large number of biologic agents. In order to deliver significant savings to the healthcare structure of each individual EU member state, a careful inspection of the market access, pricing, and reimbursement mechanisms in force in each region is paramount.

An in-depth knowledge of what drives payer and physician decision-making on biosimilar use is crucial for biosimilar developers wishing to design market access strategies uniquely tailored to the specific demands in each EU member state.



This analysis summarizes key information on the process of biosimilar approval in Europe, along with associated challenges, and provides highlights on country-specific market access, pricing, and reimbursement mechanisms which drive biosimilar uptake or prove a barrier to their entrance.



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



A regulatory pathway governing biosimilars in Europe has existed for over a decade

has existed for over a decade Biosimilar developers need to overcome a plethora of IP and legal obstacles

Biosimilar naming and labeling in the EU is uniform

European countries have comparable views on substitution and switching

Global trends in biosimilar uptake in the five major EU markets

Gain-sharing and CQUIN targets are key payer measures to drive biosimilar uptake in the UK

Prescribing quotas and contracting for preferred biosimilars targets are key payer measures to drive biosimilar uptake in Germany

Hospital-level price differentials between expensive liste-en-sus therapies and tender prices are a key payer measure to drive biosimilar uptake in France

Biosimilar prescription quotas and regional negotiations are key payer measures to drive biosimilar uptake in Spain

Budget constraints are key payer measures to drive biosimilar uptake in Italy

BIOSIMILAR REGULATORY PATHWAY



Insights and strategic recommendations

The European regulatory pathway for biosimilar approval has been available for over a decade

The European Commission has established the legal basis for the approval of biosimilars in the EU

The EMA has released guidance on biosimilar approval requirements

The regulatory requirements for biosimilar development are outlined in the guideline

Indication extrapolation is based on a comprehensive data package

The concept of interchangeability in the EU differs from the US

Omnitrope was the first biosimilar molecule approved in the EU

Inflectra/Remsima is the first biosimilar monoclonal antibody approved in the EU

The EMA has approved 38 biosimilar medicines in 14 different classes

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND LEGAL ISSUES



Insights and strategic recommendations

There are numerous intellectual property and legal issues associated with biosimilars

The European Patent Organisation issues bundles of patents to its member states

The Unitary Patent system will create a single-patent system for EU member states

Challenging originator molecule patents is a common feature of biosimilar development

NAMING AND LABELING



Insights and strategic recommendations

Biosimilar naming and labeling is uniform across European countries

SUBSTITUTION AND SWITCHING



Insights and strategic recommendations

There are nuances in the EMA definitions of biosimilar interchangeability, substitution, and switching

Current position of EU countries on switching and substitution

PAYER TOOLS TO DRIVE BIOSIMILAR UPTAKE



Insights and strategic recommendations

Payers implement a wide variety of tools to drive biosimilar uptake

Educating stakeholders is crucial for biosimilar uptake

PAYER VIEWS AND TRENDS



Insights and strategic recommendations

Biosimilar uptake varies across EU markets as the EMA does not determine interchangeability

There are country-specific differences in biosimilar pricing, but the need for a substantial discount is universal

Hospitals continue to procure both biosimilars and originators

Availability of Herceptin and Rituxan in a patent-protected SC formulation is only a minor barrier to biosimilar entry

FRANCE



Insights and strategic recommendations

The TC evaluates new drugs and sets ASMR ratings, with impacts on drug pricing

CEPS requires a reduction in the reimbursement price of biologics dispensed outside of hospitals upon biosimilar entry

Payer measures to drive uptake

GERMANY



Insights and strategic recommendations

Manufacturers are free to set biosimilar prices in Germany

Payer measures to drive uptake

Uptake of most biosimilar products in Germany has been high

ITALY



Insights and strategic recommendations

AIFA considers all biosimilar applications in Italy

AIFA issued a concept paper on biosimilars to clarify the legal framework around biosimilar procurement and use

Biosimilars in Italy are required to offer at least 20% discount on the price of their originators

are required to offer at least 20% discount on the price of their originators Drivers and resistors to biosimilar use in Italy

The prevalent use of biosimilars in Italy is in biologic-nave patients, but switching experienced patients onto a biosimilar also occurs

is in biologic-nave patients, but switching experienced patients onto a biosimilar also occurs The key drivers to biosimilar uptake in Italy are budget constraints and guidelines encouraging the use of cheaper options

are budget constraints and guidelines encouraging the use of cheaper options Certain regions set provisions to regulate biologic prescription and control expenditure

SPAIN



Insights and strategic recommendations

Biosimilars in Spain should be priced 30% lower than their branded counterpart

should be priced 30% lower than their branded counterpart Payer measures to drive uptake

UK



Insights and strategic recommendations

The UK has a free pricing system for biosimilars

CCGs are responsible for a large proportion of commissioning but NHS England is the payer for biosimilars in oncology

Tendering and procurement in the UK is a complex process

Biosimilars in the UK are not viewed as interchangeable

Payer measures to drive biosimilar uptake in the UK

Biosimilar adoption has been a relative success in the UK

Biosimilar adoption varies depending on region and molecule

BIOSIMILAR DIFFERENTIATION



Added services are viewed as valuable by some payers

Availability of pre-filled infusion bags is a valuable service to UK payers

Product presentation and packaging may matter more than expected

Identity of the company matters but consistency of supply is more important

