How the Progression of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Becoming World-Changing

Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) quickly evolving advancements are amazing and world-changing by improving the way businesses connect with technology with unparallel results through innovative applications and products. Experts estimate that the IoT industry alone will consist of about 30 billion objects by 2020. It is also estimated that the global market value of IoT will reach $7.1 trillion by 2020. There are rapidly growing applications of combining AI and IoT being used in industry today. Artificial intelligence is proving to be functionally necessary to handle the immense number of connected things online. IoT and the combination of AI is emerging as a significant development in information technology, increasing the potential to result in increase convenience and efficiency in daily life. Active companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a development-stage company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence - enabled mobile technologies, has commenced development of its Mesh Technology.



Mesh network is a communications network intended to be made up of radio nodes organized in a mesh topology. A mesh refers to rich interconnection among devices or nodes. Wireless mesh networks often consist of mesh clients, mesh routers and gateways. In commencing this project, the main goal is to build a private network that every mobile device (Guardian ORB) is part of the global network. When implemented, if an ORB sends its location signal, every ORB in range that receives the transmission, passes it along to the next ORB according to an AI based mathematical model, until the signal eventually reaches a destination which is a base unit (Gateway). In this way, as more devices are added to the network, the larger the coverage area will be due to the fact that more units are extending the coverage area. Read this and more news for GOPH at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



"We are looking forward to this project. Upon full development, our goal is to create a Mesh based, private, secured communications protocol for our mobile units. We believe this could open a wide variety of technological horizons for global tracking" stated Gopher CTO Dr. Rittman. "Upon completion of the Mesh, we believe this will be one of the major steps of our next generation technology designs to be implemented within our electronic products and embedded software."



"As stated in our Indiegogo campaign - free upgrade will be provided to the first 500 backers upon fully develop of the next generation, the Company moving forward as promised - guardianorb.com" Added Mansour Khatib the Company CMO.



Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM) closed up over 7% on Wednesday at $2.07 trading over 2 Million shares by the market close. Pareteum Corporation, the rapidly growing Cloud Communications Platform company, today announced that it is has been awarded a 3-year contract to provide its Global Cloud Platform for a Connected Home and Office Project in the United Kingdom. Once fully ramped it will pass through 250,000 homes and offices and the contract will add $1.5 million to the 36-month contractual revenue backlog. Additional revenue opportunities exist with connections for data to the established provider of smart home and office automation systems. Pareteum enables this brand service provider to integrate the Global Cloud Platform to their Smart Control Hubs. For the first time this Internet of Things (IoT) provider can manage and meter its customers' connectivity with granularity.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) closed up over 3% on Wednesday at $12.20 trading over 50.2 Million shares by the market close. Advanced Micro Devices recently introduced the world's most powerful graphics on a desktop processor with the release of two Ryzen' Desktop processor with built-in Radeon' Vega graphics models.1 Now available, AMD Ryzen' 5 2400G and AMD Ryzen' 3 2200G processors combine four of the latest "Zen" CPU cores with advanced Radeon "Vega" architecture on a single chip, offering leadership levels of system and graphics performance3 at their respective $169 USD SEP and $99 USD SEP price points. "When we launched our first Ryzen processors a year ago, we began driving innovation and competition across the PC market. We remain dedicated to this mission throughout 2018, as we further strengthen our Ryzen portfolio by adding two leadership APUs designed to meet the varying needs of today's PC users," said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Business Group, AMD. "AMD Ryzen Desktop APUs are a perfect example of the innovation we bring to market for consumer and commercial PC users. Combining our high-performance CPU and GPU architectures, this new category of Ryzen desktop processors is designed to deliver a smooth overall computing experience, as well as the ability to enjoy true 1080p HD gaming, eSports or advanced display features through the visual fidelity of the built-in Radeon Vega graphics."

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) closed up on Wednesday over 2.5% trading over 7.3 Million shares by the market close. ON Semiconductor not that long ago introduced a complete wireless battery free sensing solution kit that allows the company's innovative Smart Passive Sensors' to be rapidly integrated into Internet-of-Things applications. SPS' wireless and battery-free sensors enable the monitoring of various parameters such as temperature, pressure, moisture or proximity at the network edge where running wires or replacing batteries may be impractical. When interrogated by an RF reader (the ON Semiconductor TagReader), the SPS "harvests" energy from the measuring signal, and then delivers a rapid and highly accurate reading from the sensor. This cost-effective solution has significant benefits over other technologies, and offers the potential to revolutionize low-power IoT sensing designs.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) - TI - is entrenched in the IoT industry when the company announced the integration of the new Amazon FreeRTOS into the SimpleLink' microcontroller (MCU) platform. Amazon Web Services (AWS) has worked with TI in the development of an integrated hardware and software solution that enables developers to quickly establish a connection to AWS IoT service out-of-the-box and immediately begin system development. TI's SimpleLink Wi-FiCC3220SF wireless MCU LaunchPad' development kit, which now supports Amazon FreeRTOS, offers embedded security features such as secure storage, cloning protection, secure bootloader and networking security. Developers can now take advantage of these security features to help them protect cloud-connected IoT devices from theft of intellectual property (IP) and data or other risks.

