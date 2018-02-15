CNN Names Park Hyatt St. Kitts, by Range Developments, as Number One New Hotel in the Caribbean

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Range Developments, the developers of luxury hotel resorts in the Caribbean, is delighted that CNN, the prestigious media company,hasnamed the Park Hyatt St Kitts at the top of a list ofthe 14 best new hotels and resorts opening in the Caribbean.

"This splashy five-star resort isn't just the first Park Hyatt on St. Kitts, but the first Park Hyatt in the Caribbean," said CNN.

The Park Hyatt St Kitts is set within the Christophe Harbour development, and boasts sandy beaches and views to the neighbouring island of Nevis. The project was partly financed by the country's citizenship-by-investment scheme, which allows investors who made an investment not only to take a stake in the hotel, but also to apply for citizenship of the island state, subject to due diligence.

The country has recently reduced the Government fees for such real estate related investments, making similar propositions even more attractive in the future.

"We aregiving a boost to our real estate programme by making an adjustment in the fees," said the Honourable Dr Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St Kitts & Nevis. "We have decided that the Government fees will be adjusted to $75,000 for a family of four. This makes us more competitive, andwe are determined to maintain the platinum brand that we have become known for."

St. Kitts andNevis's citizenship-by-investment programmeis the oldest and most established in the region.

"We are delighted that the Park Hyatt St Kitts is getting the recognition it deserves," said Mohammed Asaria, Founder of Range Developments. "With the reduced government fees, St Kitts & Nevis is not only more attractive as an investment option, it is also more affordable."

About Range Developments:

Range Developments is an international property developer focusing on high-end hotel resorts in the Caribbean that are well-designed, sustainable and desirable. The Park Hyatt St Kitts, which opened on November 17, 2017,won the prestigious Best New Hotel Construction and Design St. Kitts & Nevis award at The International Property Awards 2014-2015. It also won the coveted award of Best New Hotel Construction and Design in the Caribbean 2014-2015.

Range has two other developments in the region. TheCabrits Resort Kempinski inDominicais the first government approved real estate project in Dominica under thecountry'sCitizenship by Investment Program. A minimum investment of US$ 220,000 in the project will entitle investors and their families to acitizenship of the Commonwealth of Dominica. It is currently under construction and the most advanced of any government-approved project on the island.Itsthird project, TheRitz-Carlton St. Lucia,wasannouncedin August lastyear.