MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/18 -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, and S.I.F.I- Societa Industria Farmaceutica Italiana S.p.A. ("SIFI"), a prominent Italian Eye Care company, today announced that Knight's New Drug Submission (NDS) for NETILDEX? has been accepted for review by Health Canada. NETILDEX? is a fixed combination of netilmicin and dexamethasone for the treatment of inflammatory ocular conditions of the anterior segment of the eye, including post-operative cases, where bacterial infection or a risk of bacterial infection exists.

"We are excited about filing NETILDEX? in Canada and moving closer to providing Canadians with an innovative pharmaceutical that contains a new antibiotic with a well-established corticosteroid," said Jonathan Ross Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of Knight.

"We look forward to working with Knight and Canadian regulators in an effort to expand the availability of our novel product for Canadian patients and physicians, which would represent a key milestone in establishing NETILDEX? as a global brand in this reference market" said Mr. Fabrizio Chines, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SIFI.

About NETILDEX?

NETILDEX? is a fixed combination of netilmicin and dexamethasone indicated for the treatment of ocular inflammatory ocular conditions of the anterior segment of the eye, including post-operative cases, where bacterial infection or a risk of bacterial infection exists. NETILDEX? is the first fixed combination product line available in single and multi-dose solution. NETILDEX? has been tested in over 600 patients in multiple Phase III studies and has been shown to be safe and effective in each clinical study.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian and select international markets. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gudknight.com or www.sedar.com.

About SIFI S.p.A.

SIFI is the leading Italian ophthalmic company, focused on eye care since 1935. SIFI designs, manufactures and markets innovative pharmaceutical specialty products, surgical and medical devices. Headquartered in Catania, Sicily, SIFI operates directly in Italy, Romania and Mexico with a staff of more than 360 people worldwide. Since June 2015, SIFI is backed by 21 Investimenti, a private equity firm founded by Alessandro Benetton, which supports the company's international expansion and portfolio development strategy.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

