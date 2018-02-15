LOS ANGELES, CA --(Marketwired - February 15, 2018) - Gamevice, the makers of industry-leading mobile controllers, announced today that a special Gamevice Minecraft Bundle for iPhone is now available for $89.95 on Amazon.com and select retail stores in North America. The Gamevice Minecraft Bundle includes a special edition carrying case and a code to download Minecraft on iOS. Gamevice enhances the Minecraft mobile gaming experience, bringing console control to your mobile device. The Gamevice controller creates seamless cross platform gameplay between iOS, PC and consoles, as it enhances the experience on your iPhone.

Watch the new trailer showcasing the Gamevice Minecraft bundle HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kvARElW-WE&feature=youtu.be

Download the new video and images of the Gamevice Minecraft Bundle HERE: spaces.hightail.com/receive/SDWZwymSt5.

"Minecraft is one of the greatest games of all time and playing Minecraft with Gamevice puts mobile players on equal ground with PC and console players," said Phillip Hyun, CEO, Gamevice. "Gamevice offers low latency and precision control, delivering a console quality experience to more than one thousand different games including Mojang's masterpiece."

TheGameviceMinecraft Bundle is available for iPhone X, iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 6s/6s Plus, and iPhone 6/6 Plus and is now available for $89.95 on Amazon.com and select retail stores in North America.

Gamevice gives players latency-free control over their mobile experience, along with console precision, highly responsive buttons and joysticks in a comfortable and ergonomic design.Gameviceis an all-in-one entertainment hub that works as a controller for more than 1,000 mobile games, DJI's Spark drone, and Sphero's SPRK+ and Star Wars Droids, and is now available at Gamevice.com or select retailers.

ABOUT GAMEVICE

Transforming the Apple iPad, iPad mini, iPhone, and iPad Pros, into a full-fledged portable gaming platform with real, console quality controls. Gamevice is a lightning connected attachable controller offering the lowest latency possible of any controller on the market. This MFi certified (Made for iOS devices) dual analog stick controller easily snaps onto the Apple iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus, 6s and 6s Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pros, to deliver true, fully functional hardware gaming controls. The controller also works with Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Note8 and Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 edge devices.

More than just a controller, Gamevice is an entertainment hub that transcends the boundaries of play, bringing video games, drones and toy control to one device. Mobile gamers and gadget gurus no longer have to deal with the limitations of a touchscreen as Gamevice delivers controls on par with consoles or high-end remotes. From modern console classics like Capcom's Street Fighter IV to Mojang's omni-platform Minecraft, there are more than 1,000 Gamevice compatible games. Weighing in at less than a pound, Gamevice was engineered specifically to enhance gaming for mobile devices.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/2/15/11G149945/Images/Gamevice_and_Minecraft_Image-2ad84ac3a19bab1b893df96777cd24c5.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/2/15/11G149945/Images/Minecraft_Bundle_Box-a11a436683999cfe992c0ad17c666de7.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kvARElW-WE&feature=youtu.be

MEDIA CONTACTS



Danitra Alomia

Reverb Communications

danitra@reverbinc.com

(209) 586-1495 ext. 115



Vincent Slaven

vincent@reverbinc.com