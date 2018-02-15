REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2018) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data programming and security provisioning solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, will showcase UFS device programming and the PSV7000 for automotive applications on the LumenX programming platform in Booth #2615 at the IPC APEX Expo, scheduled to take place February 27 th - March 1st at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

Automotive electronics programmable flash content is projected to grow from 32GB to over 1 TB and beyond by 2025; driven primarily by infotainment systems and the connected and autonomous cars. Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is the next generation flash memory used in the latest automotive designs to support the projected growth in programmable content. The LumenX programming platform is architected to deliver the highest programming performance for eMMC and UFS flash memory today and is extensible to meet the projected 10x performance requirements in the future.

"Automotive electronics manufactures are faced with an extraordinary challenge to manage exponential growth in content and transition to new Flash Memory technology while maintaining production throughput," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "Data I/O is thrilled to demonstrate production support for UFS on the LumenX programming technology. The LumenX programming platform is architected to support the latest device technologies for maximum performance today and in the future. Data I/O's UFS support delivers optimal programming performance, capacity and manageability to meet high-volume production demands while delivering the lowest total cost of ownership."

UFS support is available on the LumenX Desktop or integrated into the PSV5000 and PSV7000 automated programming systems. With over 175 PSV systems installed globally, existing customers can protect their investments and easily upgrade their PSV systems to support UFS as their production requirements change. The combination of LumenX programming technology in a PSV system delivers the maximum performance, flexibility and throughput for the lowest total cost.

The PSV7000 is the world's premier automated programming solution with the speed, flexibility, fast changeover and small parts handling to manage any job for the lowest total cost of ownership. Engineered for velocity and versatility, the PSV7000 combines industry leading robotics handling, the LumenX revolutionary programming technology for fastest device programming and highest socket density. A comprehensive suite of process control software applications along with fiber laser marking and 3D co-planarity component inspection meets the demanding process requirements for automotive electronics applications. Current customers with PSV7000 systems can upgrade their systems to add LumenX programmers alongside their current technology. The combination of ultra-fast read/write and download speeds, high socket capacity and high throughput allows manufacturers using one PSV7000 to program what previously required multiple systems to produce.

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, industrial/Internet-of-Things, and consumer electronics companies and their programming center and contract manufacturing partners. Today, our customers manufacture tens of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively deliver their Intellectual Property into programmable devices. Our expertise in programmable integrated circuits, global supply chain processes, factory integration and IP management and protection helps bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, ensuring success for our customers.

