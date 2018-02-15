Loyakk Ltd. receives Venture Capital investment ahead of its much-awaited Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Ai8 Ventures joins leading business and technology leaders in their support of Loyakk's (www.loyakk.io) vision for blockchain-powered decentralized business networks

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyakk, makers of a blockchain-enabled Enterprise Relationship Management platform, today announced Ai8 Ventures, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm that invests in early stage high growth companies as the latest in a growing list of investors.

Loyakk's mission is to help companies across the globe collaborate smartly in an increasingly distributed business environment. The Loyakk Vega Enterprise Relationship Platform - powered by blockchain - transforms how companies engage with their global network of customers, channel partners, distributors, suppliers and contractors in a secure, efficient and agile manner.

Today, enterprises attempt to manage interactions across their ecosystem using archaic applications or email, and struggle with data leaks, IP theft, contract disputes, and limited governance across these globally distributed networks. Loyakk is pioneering the concept of 'Enterprise Value Webs', which are decentralized, distributed, digital ecosystem structures, powered and protected by blockchain technology. This fundamentally transforms the way enterprises across industries create and distribute value to their customers and partners. Businesses will have the ability to track and secure transactions, ownership of digital assets, and control propagation and sharing of business data ensuring that all activities can be verified and updated by authorized participants.

"Businesses don't go to market alone, they don't serve a customer alone. They always depend on an ecosystem or a network that can advance their cause; be it building better products, accelerating new customers or serving existing ones better," said Salim Ali, CEO, Loyakk, Inc - the creators of the technology. "Sharing confidential business and sales data with the network is a $100B problem that needs a solution. Our team's DNA is rooted in enterprise applications and we are leveraging blockchain capabilities to enable business to share and track critical business data with its partners, customers, vendors, channel and suppliers." IStrategies Ltd. UK will be leveraging this technology and offering an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for the Loyakk Vega project (www.loyakk.io).

"We are certain that there is tremendous potential for Blockchain in the Enterprise, and love the vision and clarity that Loyakk.io has for disrupting the Enterprise Application stack," said Dion DeLoof, General Partner, Ai8 Ventures. "We very much believe in Loyakk's vision of Enterprise Relationship Management powered by blockchain to transform how businesses interact and transact across their ecosystem of customers, partners, suppliers and vendors. We are very excited to announce our investment in Loyakk."

With this investment, Ai8 Ventures joins leading business and technology industry leaders in their support of Loyakk's vision of applying the promise of blockchain in solving complex, real-world business problems.

"Blockchain technology holds the promise to enable the digital shift that businesses will require to be competitive in the 21st century," said Jonathan Becher, former Chief Digital Officer at SAP, and President of the San Jose Sharks. "Loyakk has a bold vision to build an enterprise-grade platform that can help companies achieve that shift. I believe in the Loyakk team's ability to execute on this vision and am excited to be an investor in, and advisor to Loyakk."

"Whether an organization offers consumer services, or has business-to-business offerings, it requires smooth, secure & auditable coordination across a network of partners to deliver those services," said Leslie Dukker Doty - ex-EVP Consumer Marketing, Time Inc. "There is tremendous opportunity for the Loyakk Blockchain-enabled Enterprise Relationship platform to eliminate a lot of the friction that characterises these interactions, and I am thrilled to participate in this journey."

Loyakk has leading global companies as customers and is managed by a world-class team with experience at companies such as SAP, IBM, Oracle-Siebel, VMware, ETrade and HP.

