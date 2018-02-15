North America & Latin America Baby & Adult Diaper Market 2017-2023 - Market was Valued at Approximately USD 19 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach USD 25 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North America & Latin America Baby & Adult Diaper Market Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall diapers market size in this region was valued around USD 19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 25 billion by 2023
The baby diapers has further been categorised as disposable diapers, training diapers, cloth diapers, baby swim pants and biodegradable diapers. Latin America is going to have more CAGR as compared to North America as it has maximum penetration in baby diaper market. In both the regions, Disposable diapers are major category contributing more than 60%.
North America is now eyeing on Adult diaper rather than baby diaper due to declining birth rate and fertility rate. Other countries excluding USA are going to form 40% of the market in near future. Latin America is recovering from its economic crisis and become significant destination for diapers makers in forecast period.
On evaluating the competitive landscape of the market, it is found that the key players are Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, SCA and Unicharm Corporation.
Market Trends & Developments
- Innovations have been done with the passage of time
- Global Growth In E-Commerce Sales
- Increased health problems in older people push the Incontinence products high
- Emphasis On Thinner Diapers, Designer Diapers & Jelly Fish Diapers
- Emergence of Private label brands
Considered for the Report:
- Geography: North America & Latin America
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year: 2023
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology
3. Abbreviations
4. Global Diaper Market Outlook
5. Global Baby Diaper Market Outlook
6. North America Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7. Latin America Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8. Global Adult Diaper Market Outlook
9. Global Diaper Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Competitive Landscape
- Domtar Corporation
- Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
- Hengan International Group Company Limited
- Kao Corporation
- Kimberly & Clark Corporation
- Ontex Group
- P&G
- Principle Business Enterprises, Inc
- SCA Hygiene
- Unicharm Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nd8fm3/north_america_and?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716