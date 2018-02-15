North America & Latin America Baby & Adult Diaper Market 2017-2023 - Market was Valued at Approximately USD 19 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach USD 25 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Overall diapers market size in this region was valued around USD 19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 25 billion by 2023

The baby diapers has further been categorised as disposable diapers, training diapers, cloth diapers, baby swim pants and biodegradable diapers. Latin America is going to have more CAGR as compared to North America as it has maximum penetration in baby diaper market. In both the regions, Disposable diapers are major category contributing more than 60%.



North America is now eyeing on Adult diaper rather than baby diaper due to declining birth rate and fertility rate. Other countries excluding USA are going to form 40% of the market in near future. Latin America is recovering from its economic crisis and become significant destination for diapers makers in forecast period.



On evaluating the competitive landscape of the market, it is found that the key players are Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, SCA and Unicharm Corporation.

Market Trends & Developments



Innovations have been done with the passage of time

Global Growth In E-Commerce Sales

Increased health problems in older people push the Incontinence products high

Emphasis On Thinner Diapers, Designer Diapers & Jelly Fish Diapers

Emergence of Private label brands

Considered for the Report:

Geography: North America & Latin America

& Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2023

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology



3. Abbreviations



4. Global Diaper Market Outlook



5. Global Baby Diaper Market Outlook



6. North America Baby Diaper Market Outlook



7. Latin America Baby Diaper Market Outlook



8. Global Adult Diaper Market Outlook



9. Global Diaper Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Competitive Landscape



