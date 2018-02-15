Bitmain CEO Jihan Wu Speaker at bComm Conference in Hong Kong

LONDON, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CoinGeek.com's bComm conference on May 18th, 2018 is pleased to announced Bitmain CEO Jihan Wu to its high-powered speaker roster. Wu joins Roger Ver, Dr Craig Wright, Expedia's Michael Wood, SBI Crypto's Chief Strategy Officer Jerry David Chan, and other top names in Bitcoin.

Bitmain is now among the most recognizable companies in the cryptocurrency space and the parent of several brands including Antminer, Antpool, and Hashnest. Jihan Wu is a recognised leader in the Bitcoin world, and a very strong addition to the speakers' line up for May 18th.

To be held at The Four Seasons Resort in Hong Kong complete with after party courtesy of CoinGeek.com's owner, Calvin Ayre, the event is shaping up to be a landmark in the emergence of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) as the true Bitcoin.

Hosting the event will be nChain Group CEO, Jimmy Nguyen, who commented: "This is pivotal year for BCH to grow and bComm to emerge. We hope this conference will help educate merchants as to why we see BCH as the future of Bitcoin and a bComm world. And it will also be the most fun you'll ever have in Bitcoin!"

Registration for the conference is now open with a 50% discount for those paying in BCH but we will accept Yea Olde Credit Cards if you prefer.