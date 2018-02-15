Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market to Grow at 29.79% CAGR to 2025

PUNE, India, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market is forecast to reach $40.09 billion by 2025 from $6.46 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 29.79% during (2018-2025) driven by the growing adoption of customer-centric marketing strategies, increased use of social media for advertising and increase in demand for virtual assistants; while North America is expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the market in 2018.

Browse 67 Market Data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, NLP, Computer Vision), Deployment Type, Application, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1343340-artificial-intelligence-in-marketing-market-by-offering-hardware-software-services-technology-machine-learning-context-aware-computing-nlp-computer-vision-deployment-type-application-end-user-industry-st-to-2025.html .

Companies covered in the AI in marketing market report are NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), IBM (US), Micron (US), Samsung Electronics (Korea), Xilinx (US), Amazon(US), Alphabet (US), Facebook (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Baidu (China), Sentient Technologies (US), Albert Technologies (Israel), and Oculus360 (US). Some of the other key companies included in the report are Twitter (US), Oracle (US), Inside Sales (US), Persado (US), Mariana (US), Drawbridge (US), Narrative Science (US), Appier (US), GumGum (US), and Zensed (Sweden).

The APAC AI in marketing market to grow at highest CAGR between 2018 and 2025. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are among the major countries driving the AI in marketing market in APAC. The increasing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies in finance, agriculture, marketing, and law applications is also driving the market in this region. Growing e-commerce, online streaming, and increasing internet penetration have resulted in the growth of marketing industries. Marketers are now looking for more sophisticated and state-of-the-art marketing solutions for large and ever-growing consumer base. This has resulted in the adoption of AI-enabled solutions for marketing in this region.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, NLP, Computer Vision), Deployment Type, Application, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1343340 .

North America is expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the AI in marketing market in 2018. The top countries contributing to the AI in marketing market in North America include the US and Canada. The reason for the dominance of these countries is their well-established economies, which allows investments in new technologies to add more value to AI-based solutions. Considerable growth is expected in the region during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of AI among physically present retail stores, as well as the ongoing research and pilot projects by North American companies.

The search advertising holds largest share of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market in 2018. Search advertising applications are more sophisticated and deliver near-exact results to the search query. Improved algorithms, which now go beyond keyword matching, are fundamentally driving the growth of search advertising in small and medium-sized enterprises. Moreover, improved software to detect misspellings is further supplementing the growth of AI in search advertising. AI-enabled voice search is also among the fastest-growing applications. Improvements in natural language processing techniques are driving the growth of voice search.

The AI in marketing market for machine learning will grow at highest CAGR between 2018 and 2025. Machine learning holds a major share of the AI in marketing market. This is attributed to enormous availability of data, also called big data, and increasing adoption of ML by enterprises and federal agencies to gain useful insights. Machine learning's ability to collect and handle big data, along with its increased ability to perform previously impossible calculations, is fueling the growth of the market for machine learning.

Order a copy of "Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, NLP, Computer Vision), Deployment Type, Application, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1343340 .

The AI in marketing market has been segmented on the basis of offerings, deployment types, applications, technologies, end-user industries, and regions. The market has been segmented on the basis of offerings into hardware, software, and services. The market, based on deployment types, has been segmented into cloud and on premises. On the basis of technologies, the market has been segmented into machine learning, context-aware computing, natural language processing, and computer vision. The market has been segmented on the basis of applications into social media advertising, search advertising, dynamic pricing, virtual assistant, content curation, sales & marketing automation, and analytics platform, among others. The market has been segmented on the basis of end-user industries into BFSI, retail, consumer goods, media & entertainment, enterprise, and others (healthcare, manufacturing, education, and automotive).

In the process of determining and verifying the AI in marketing market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with people holding key positions across regions. The breakup of the profiles of primary participants has been given below.

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 45%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 45%, Managers - 35%, and Others (Sales, Marketing, and Product Managers) - 20%

By Region: North America - 50%, Europe - 30%, APAC - 10%, and RoW - 10%

Another research titled Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Global Forecast to 2025 says, the AI in aviation market is expected to be valued at $152.4 million in 2018 and is likely to reach $2,222.5 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 46.65% during the forecast period. Virtual assistants expected to hold a major share of the AI in aviation market in 2018. AI in aviation market in APAC expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2025. Companies such as Intel (US), NVIDIA (US), IBM (US), Micron (US), Samsung (South Korea), Xilinx (US), Amazon (US), Microsoft (US), Airbus (France), Boeing (US), General Electric (US), Thales (France), Lockheed Martin (US), Garmin (US) have been profiled in this 161 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1341736 .

Explore more reports on Semiconductor and Electronics Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/semiconductor-and-electronics/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml