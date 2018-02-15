Ringdale Joins IDC's Annual UK Security Conference to Address Companies' GDPR Compliance Challenges Within Their Office Printing Environments

BURGESS HILL, England, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ringdale, the inventor and provider of FollowMe, the leading Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution for printer fleets, will be attending IDC's Annual UK Security Conference, 14th - 15th March, London, United Kingdom.

In anticipation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) deadline (25th May 2018), attendance for the event is set to top previous years, with over 350 of Europe's top security professionals having already registered. Ringdale will be meeting with delegates to highlight the importance of including document processes within the organization's IT security and compliance strategy for the GDPR. Key topics will include:

Assessment of print security threats - Uncovering high risk areas in order to build a strategy around document security that is consistent to the organization's IT strategy

GDPR compliance - Critical considerations in advance of the GDPR deadline and developing a future proof strategy beyond the initial roll out phase

FollowMe Data Loss Prevention (DLP) - Monitoring, tracking and archiving high risk information to protect Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and intellectual property

Enterprise-grade mobile print security - Securing workflow for office staff, remote workers and guest users with one solution to enable printing from all PC, laptops, mobile phones and tablet devices

Federate document security across all office locations and printer brands - Applying consistent security measures across entire printing environment, including branch or regional office locations

"This year's IDC's Security Conference is set to see unprecedented attendance from IT professionals with an appetite to discover how the latest innovations in document management and security can enable compliance and eliminate costly exposures to security breaches." says Eric Crump, Director of Strategic Alliances, Ringdale.

IDC's Annual UK Security Conference is held on the 14th - 15th March at The Kia Oval, London. For more information or to register, visit IDC Security Conference web site.

About Ringdale

Ringdale's FollowMeis the leading Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and compliance solution for printer fleets, trusted by Financial Services, Healthcare and Public Sector organizations worldwide. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and relationships with the world's leading printing manufacturers including Brother, Canon, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Oce, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

To learn more about FollowMe by Ringdale, please visit www.followme.ringdale.com.

For details on FollowMe or Ringdale, contactCharlotte Baker, Ringdale, Tel: +44-(0)-1444-871 349 or Email:cbaker@ringdale.com.