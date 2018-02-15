Scrivito Ignites the Web Dev Revolution with First Serverless Web CMS Based on ReactJS

BERLIN and BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrivito (https://scrivito.com/), an award-winning pioneer in Web Content Management (CMS) technologies, today announced general availability of the first serverless JavaScript-based CMS, offering the most reliable, cost-effective and secure CMS solution on the market. Scrivito is based on ReactJS (https://reactjs.org/), the innovative and fastest growing JavaScript library invented and backed by Facebook, which makes Scrivito-based websites faster, more flexible and far easier to manage. Built for digital agencies and medium- to large-sized businesses, Scrivito makes it easy for web editors and developers to build, edit and manage powerful websites, microsites, landing pages, event sites and more.

While the world is shifting to cutting-edge cloud solutions, the Web CMS status quo is comprised of aging, unsecure, difficult-to-use and maintenance-heavy open source tools such as Wordpress, Drupal and Joomla; expensive and complex tools like Adobe CQ5; and severely limited website builders like Squarespace and Wix. Web development is still constrained by filling out countless form fields, constantly hitting the "preview" button, and regularly patching CMS installations. As digital agencies strive for innovation and battle for the best talent, they're facing a watershed moment in web development.

"We're at a tipping point. Agencies and dev teams that stick with Wordpress and the like are doomed to be overtaken by the inevitable shift to serverless computing and JavaScript development," said Thomas Witt, Co-Founder and CTO of Scrivito. "We built Scrivito to help agencies and companies meet the needs of today's dynamic website requirements across any device or platform. And this is just the beginning."

Scrivito is a modern Web CMS at the forefront of the JavaScript Web Development Revolution, empowering editors to develop, view, edit and rearrange content and structure, on the fly, in a highly secure environment, while still maintaining full extensibility for developers.

Specifically, Scrivito delivers:

WYSIWYG interface that accelerates time to market: Drag-and-drop interface and modular widgets enable editors to freely input and move text, images or video and edit directly on the page, speeding up development for new sites, updates and relaunches. Plus, editors can readily view see how a site will look on a phone, tablet and desktop while making edits.

Unmatched security: Combined with its JavaScript-based, client-side rendering technology, Scrivito is 100% maintenance free, making it the most secure, scalable and cost-effective solution on the market. Scrivito's serverless technology, based on Amazon Web Services (AWS), enables teams to finally end the practice of constantly patching their CMS installations.

Rich, interactive web experiences through ReactJS: Pages feel more like native apps on mobile devices and desktop browsers. And because the logic is rendered locally and the amount of data transferred from external servers is minimized, pages load - and reload - faster. All changes during development can be viewed live in the browser, eliminating long compile/test cycles. Thanks to React's flexibility, complex and interactive functionality such as configurators or multi-page forms are easy to implement and reuse.

Ultimate flexibility: Scrivito is easily extendable because it doesn't require any infrastructure. Developers and editors can create their own widgets and data structures on the fly. Thanks to its unique working copies technology, which brings version control technologies from software development to the CMS world, it eliminates the need for a staging server and allows parallel editing of content across teams. Plus, its API-driven approach provides the benefits of a serverless and a headless CMS together with WYSIWYG editing in a single solution.

Digital Agencies and Businesses Praise Scrivito

"We cannot get enough of Scrivito's usability. WYSIWYG editing lets us place content directly on a site, exactly where we want it, saving us huge amounts of time, so we can make better use of developer resources," said Gaylord Zach, managing director of the lead and direct sales generator TVSMILES.

"We pride ourselves on cutting-edge tech innovation and design. Scrivito is at the forefront of the current JavaScript web development revolution, and we're relying on them to help us market our IoT solutions quickly and more effectively," said Michael von Roeder, CEO of Sensorberg.

"Thanks to Scrivito, we could integrate content marketing with our eCommerce engine of Drizly to offer tips and recipes for great drinks while letting interested customers shop for the ingredients immediately," says Dean Dieker, Director of Engineering of Drizly.com.

"Being a digital agency specialized in customer experience, we want to hire and retain the best developer talent. One of the best ways to do that is by providing our team the most advanced JavaScript- and cloud-based CMS because that's where the brightest talent gravitates towards. Like Scrivito," said Timo Fuchs, Head of System Integration at the digital agency Pinuts media+science.

Pricing and Availability

Scrivito is available immediately starting at $4.99 for the monthly Personal Plan and at $99 for the Team Plan, which includes additional collaborative permissions and an extensive version history. Enterprise pricing per user is also available upon request.

About Scrivito

Scrivito is revolutionizing the way websites are built and managed. Scrivito is a user-friendly SaaS Content Management Service (CMS) empowering digital agencies and mid to large sized businesses. Built for the cloud using JavaScript-based technologies, Scrivito provides the most flexible solution for developing and running secure and reliable websites. Scrivito is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in the U.S. and Poland, and backed by Infopark AG, a trusted pioneer in CMS technologies for over 20 years. For more information, please visit www. (https://www.scrivito.com/)scrivito.com (https://www.scrivito.com/) and follow us on @ (https://twitter.com/Scrivito)S (https://twitter.com/Scrivito)crivito (https://twitter.com/Scrivito).

