Altus Group Limited: Altus Group Boosts Transparency and Risk Management Capabilities with ARGUS Enterprise 11.7

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group") (TSX:AIF) a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate ("CRE") industry, has launched version 11.7 of ARGUS Enterprise ("AE"). AE 11.7 is the most advanced version of the industry leading global asset and investment management platform. AE enables clients to model, forecast, manage, analyze and report on existing commercial real estate assets and cash flows from acquisition to disposition and has been adopted by thousands of customers around the world.

"AE 11.7 increases transparency into tenant risks, returns and contributions to individual properties and portfolios which allows users to gain better insights and make more informed decisions," said Michael Crook, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Altus Group. "It also includes specific enhancements to close the gap for customers previously accustomed to our legacy solution ARGUS Valuation Capitalisation in the UK and Europe."

AE 11.7 provides a number of key capabilities:

Allows for Units to be Defined in a Specified Property: create and assign property units to leases allowing asset managers to easily track inventory, forecast cash flows and model renewal scenarios and re-measurements.

Provides Tenant Filters for Scenario Analysis: perform valuations and monitor cash flows and performance on a targeted subset of a portfolio, allowing for deeper insight and more accurate valuations.

Enhanced Market Rent Categories: create multiple categories and assumption sets that can be used across numerous tenants to save time modelling.

"ARGUS Enterprise is a solution that our asset management and development teams use every single day. Its ability to connect with our accounting system has been a key part of speeding up our reporting process while also cutting down on spreadsheet errors. In addition to all the functionality AE provides, it has been designed as a comprehensive solution that supports both large institutional firms and mid-sized firms like ourselves," said Jamie Minkler, Associate at Matan Companies, LLP.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com (http://www.altusgroup.com/).

