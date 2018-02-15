Blasting the Spanish Government for its lack of renewables action, the Balearic Government has today issued an ambitious Climate Change Law designed to kick start a renewable energy transition on the four islands of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera. Overall, it aims to cover 100% of energy demand with renewables by 2050.In response to a still heavy dependence on fossil fuels, and frustrated by the lack of action on behalf of the national Spanish Government, the regional Balearic Government has proposed a new Climate Change Law, aimed at creating a sustainable tourist destination and boosting ...

