LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced company executives will present at two upcoming healthcare conferences taking place on Tuesday, March 13. Chief Executive Officer Damien McDonald will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2018 in Miami at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. At 12 p.m. Eastern Time, Chief Financial Officer Thad Huston will participate in the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston.

Each discussion will be available to all interested parties through a live audiocast accessible via the Investor Relations section of LivaNova's website at www.livanova.com. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the audiocast. Replays of the webcast will be available on the LivaNova website within 24 hours after the live presentation for 90 days after the event.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215005257/en/

Contacts:

LivaNova PLC Investor Relations and Media

Karen King, +1 281-228-7262

Vice President, Investor Relations Corporate Communications

or

Deanna Wilke, +1 281-727-2764

Corporate External Communications Manager

corporate.communications@livanova.com