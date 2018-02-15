Yo-ho-ho! Resolution Games' VR Pirate Adventure 'Narrows' Sets Sail on Daydream, Available Now

Headset gaming meets high seas in a tale of perilous plunder from the masters of mobile VR

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual reality (VR) gamers can chart a course for swashbuckling action and fortune-making treasures in Narrows, the roguelike pirate adventure released today by Resolution Games on Daydream. Best known for their 2 million plus downloaded VR fishing game Bait! and highly-rated mini-game collection Wonderglade, Narrows is Resolution Games' first strategy adventure - and their most ambitious title to date.

Narrows combines real-time crew-management with ship-to-ship combat, plenty of customization, and rogue-like replayability. Players will experience the Caribbean during the golden age of piracy as they set out to make their fortune on the high seas. Gameplay has been honed to make players feel like the captain of their own sea roving vessel, with experiences including swashbuckling sword fights, ship-to-ship battles, charting your own course, and managing a crew of misfits. And, every new game comes with a fresh set of maps and choices so players will never have the same adventure twice.

"We've been incredibly proud of what we've accomplished with our previous game releases," said Resolution Games CEO and co-founder Tommy Palm, "and with Narrows, we're continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible with VR on mobile devices. With an assortment of ships to unlock, islands to explore and plunder to pillage, there are countless ways you can approach your own personal pirate adventure. Narrows is the most content-heavy game we've ever made, and one of the most engaging and visually stunning games available on mobile VR to date. It's a shiny doubloon that you'll want to keep in your treasure chest of great VR games."

Narrows mixes a character-driven narrative with roguelike survival elements and strategy gameplay to create a deeply immersive VR experience with plenty of replayability and charm. Narrows is available starting today on Daydream, Google's platform for high quality, mobile VR for $9.99 and can be downloaded here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.resolutiongames.narrows.

