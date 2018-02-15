ABI Research's New 'Executive Foresights' Focus on Real-World Triggers

OYSTER BAY, New York, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Executives seeking strategic guidance on recent, noteworthy news events, such as mergers and acquisitions, proposed and recently enacted regulations, product launches and market updates are the special focus of a new research deliverable called "Executive Foresights," announced ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies.

In a one- to two-page executive summary format, Executive Foresights focus on real-world triggers and provide the context of an important event by often highlighting financial statistics, including revenues, along with ABI's important technology forecasts.

Transformative technologies create deep business changes, not marginal ones. Because ABI only researches the most compelling transformative technologies, with an emphasis on operational technologies, our conclusions and recommendations literally reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams that will ensure our customers' sustainability in the future.

The Executive Foresights go well beyond reporting by consistently answering these management-level questions:

Why does this really matter?

How will this impact your industry?

What does it mean for your company and perhaps even your role?

The end result of the Executive Foresights will help senior management advance their thinking by seeing a bigger picture and realize their - and their organization's - next steps.

