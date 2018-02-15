Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems Schedules Online Presentation To Update Shareholders On Electric Vehicle Progress And Next Steps With Lithium Exploration Group

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) today announced an online shareholder update presentation schedule for Tuesday, February 20th, 2018. The presentation will include the latest progress updates on the company's developing partnership to launch an Electric Vehicle (EV) subsidiary utilizing Alternet's Patented Lithium Battery Technology. The presentation will also include the latest update's on Alternet's anticipated acquisition of Lithium Exploration Group's (LEXG) SonCav Technology asset.

Learn more on the company's website: www.otc-alyi.com or www.lithiumip.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

1 800 713 0297

https://www.otc-alyi.com/contact/

SOURCE: Alternet Systems, Inc.