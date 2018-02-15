The latest market research report by Technavio on the global semiconductor IP marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global semiconductor IP market by application (healthcare, networking, industrial automation, automotive, consumer electronics, and mobile computing devices), by end-user (fabless semiconductor companies, IDMs, and foundries), and by geography (North America, APAC, and Europe). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global semiconductor IP market, according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor researchers:

Complex chip designs and use of multi-core technologies: a major market driver

Proliferation of wireless technologies: emerging market trend

North America dominated the global semiconductor IP market with 47% share in 2016

Nowadays, the electronic device manufacturers develop products that have better functionalities while offering power-packed performances as compared to their earlier products. This is driving the semiconductor chip manufacturers to ensure that their IC designs are capable of and reliable for offer maximum use in terms of performance, which is propelling the product development process in the semiconductor industry.

Players in the market are competing against each other based on timely delivery of offerings while ensuring high performing and multi-functional devices. Semiconductor manufacturers are incorporating new and complex architecture and designs of semiconductor ICs to deliver high-end multi-functional products. For example, 3D ICs are compact, consume less power, and are more efficient in performance. They have a complex electronic circuit design and manufacturing process. Such complexity tends to hamper the overall productivity of the industry.

In the last 25 years, IoT has evolved a great deal. Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) that was in the development phase since 1990 is replacing Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4). This allows many hosts to connect to the Internet and increases the data traffic that can be transmitted.

The popularity of mobile computing devices has helped the network traffic to grow at an exponential rate. This led to the continued deployment of next-generation wireless standards such as 4G and 5G, and wireless technologies such as Bluetooth low energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, ZigBee, and Z-Wave across the globe. Such wireless standards and wireless technologies offer a wireless connection that is equivalent to broadband connections that have resulted in an increase in the number of users accessing the Internet from anywhere and at any time.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment, "At present, ZigBee is one of the three leading wireless technology used for connected devices such as connected bulbs, remote controls, smart meters, smart thermostats, and set-top boxes. High-bandwidth and content-rich applications such as audio, video, gaming, and Internet use the Wi-Fi technology. BLE is used for low power applications and is primarily used to connect wearables to smartphones. ZigBee is a low power version of Wi-Fi which is appropriate for smart home applications such as lighting, remote controls, security, and thermostats."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, North America led the global semiconductor IP market, followed by APAC and Europe in 2017. However, APAC is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increased prevalence of orthopedic surgical procedures. The emerging economies like China and Taiwan contributed to the growth of this market in APAC.

The market share of North America is expected to decrease during the forecast period due to factors such as strong governmental policies against exports from the governments of South Korea, Japan, China, and India, who want to become completely self-sufficient in the semiconductor industry.

