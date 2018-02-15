What you need to know:
Technical maintenance work takes place in GCF production on Saturday morning, February 17, 2018. This work has no customer impact, but system startup on Saturday will take place later than normally, estimated time being 12 CET.
Where can I find additional information?
For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com
