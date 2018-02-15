Global Chronic Heart Failure Market 2017-2024: Entresto will be the Main Driver of Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Chronic Heart Failure Market and Forecast Analysis to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chronic heart failure (CHF) is a serious medical condition in which the heart is unable to adequately fill with and eject blood. CHF can result from functional abnormalities such as ventricular dysfunction or arrhythmias, but structural disorders of the heart muscle or valves are also common causes. While current therapies have helped to improve patient outcomes, CHF still remains a major public health issue and is associated with high mortality rates and a poor prognosis.
Market Snapshot
- Entresto will be the main driver of growth within the chronic heart failure market during the forecast period.
- Novel CHF treatments have yet to alter prescribing practices from traditional ACE inhibitors and beta blockers.
- CHF prevalence rises with age, with 55-84 years comprising three-quarters of all diagnosed prevalent cases in adults.
- Entresto has overcome initial barriers to uptake and has the potential to change CHF treatment practices.
- Despite a full pipeline it is unlikely that any candidates have the potential to significantly change treatment practices.
Key Topics Covered:
Forecast: Chronic Heart Failure
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Forecast And Future Trends
- Market Definition And Methodology
- Primary Research Methodology
- Bibliography
- Product Profile (Late Stage): C-Cure
- Product Profile: Corlanor
- Product Profile: Entresto
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Farxiga
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Jardiance
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Mpc-150-Im
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Xarelto
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Omecamtiv Mecarbil
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Vericiguat
Treatment: Chronic Heart Failure
- Executive Summary
- Primary Research Methodology
- Disease Definition And Diagnosis
- Patient Segmentation
- Current Treatment Options
- Prescribing Trends: Chf With Reduced Ejection Fraction
- Prescribing Trends: Chf With Preserved Ejection Fraction
- Compliance Rates
Epidemiology: Chronic Heart Failure
- Executive Summary
- Disease Background
- Methodology
- Forecast
- Epidemiologist Insight
- Strengths And Limitations
- Bibliography
- Appendix: Additional Sources
Marketed Drugs: Chronic Heart Failure
- Executive Summary
- Product Overview
- Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors
- Angiotensin Receptor Blockers
- Beta Blockers
- Aldosterone Antagonists
- Other Drug Classes
- Product Profile: Corlanor
- Product Profile: Entresto
Pipeline: Chronic Heart Failure
- Executive Summary
- Clinical Pipeline Overview
- Product Profile (Late Stage): C-Cure
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Farxiga
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Jardiance
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Mpc-150-Im
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Xarelto
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Omecamtiv Mecarbil
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Vericiguat
