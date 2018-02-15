Global Chronic Heart Failure Market 2017-2024: Entresto will be the Main Driver of Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Chronic heart failure (CHF) is a serious medical condition in which the heart is unable to adequately fill with and eject blood. CHF can result from functional abnormalities such as ventricular dysfunction or arrhythmias, but structural disorders of the heart muscle or valves are also common causes. While current therapies have helped to improve patient outcomes, CHF still remains a major public health issue and is associated with high mortality rates and a poor prognosis.

Market Snapshot

Entresto will be the main driver of growth within the chronic heart failure market during the forecast period.

Novel CHF treatments have yet to alter prescribing practices from traditional ACE inhibitors and beta blockers.

CHF prevalence rises with age, with 55-84 years comprising three-quarters of all diagnosed prevalent cases in adults.

Entresto has overcome initial barriers to uptake and has the potential to change CHF treatment practices.

Despite a full pipeline it is unlikely that any candidates have the potential to significantly change treatment practices.

Key Topics Covered:



Forecast: Chronic Heart Failure



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Bibliography

Product Profile (Late Stage): C-Cure

Product Profile: Corlanor

Product Profile: Entresto

Product Profile (Late Stage): Farxiga

Product Profile (Late Stage): Jardiance

Product Profile (Late Stage): Mpc-150-Im

Product Profile (Late Stage): Xarelto

Product Profile (Late Stage): Omecamtiv Mecarbil

Product Profile (Late Stage): Vericiguat

Treatment: Chronic Heart Failure



Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends: Chf With Reduced Ejection Fraction

Prescribing Trends: Chf With Preserved Ejection Fraction

Compliance Rates

Epidemiology: Chronic Heart Failure



Executive Summary

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths And Limitations

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources

Marketed Drugs: Chronic Heart Failure



Executive Summary

Product Overview

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Beta Blockers

Aldosterone Antagonists

Other Drug Classes

Product Profile: Corlanor

Product Profile: Entresto

Pipeline: Chronic Heart Failure



Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Product Profile (Late Stage): C-Cure

Product Profile (Late Stage): Farxiga

Product Profile (Late Stage): Jardiance

Product Profile (Late Stage): Mpc-150-Im

Product Profile (Late Stage): Xarelto

Product Profile (Late Stage): Omecamtiv Mecarbil

Product Profile (Late Stage): Vericiguat

