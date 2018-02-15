The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose as expected last week, according to data released by the Labor Department. US initial jobless claims were up 7,000 to 230,000 from the previous week's level, which was revised up by 2,000, in line with economists' expectations. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average came in at 228,500, up 3,500 from the previous week's level, which was revised up by 500. The four-week average is considered more reliable as it smooths out sharp ...

