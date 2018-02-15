Pioneering global water sustainability: the latest Top Stories installment on CNHIndustrial.com

Smart and ethical water management practices have never been more important. Working to do its part to conserve and protect this resource, CNH Industrial has taken wiser water measures on board both in house and beyond including the support of the Tunisian government to help build and repair traditional water-collection systems, improve agricultural practices and train farmers. Read the full story on CNHIndustrial.com/water-management

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital for all forms of life and playing a fundamental role in the world's economy, water is a key environmental concern across the globe and a crucial component of the United Nation's (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which were set out in 2015 with an aim to achieve within 2030. According to the World Bank, over 70 percent of freshwater is used for agriculture in most regions of the world at present.

As a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrains with worldwide operations, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is mindful of the importance of water management. Its efforts have not gone unrecognized, having recently been named to the CDP's (the international non-profit environmental monitoring platform) Water 'A' List in October 2017.

The latest Top Story on CNHIndustrial.com explores the Company's commitment to achieving the UN's SDG 6, "Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all." Case studies from the Company's different sites including Brazil, France and Italy are highlighted, with a spotlight on the Company's support of a three-year water management pilot project in Tunisia through its global agricultural equipment brand New Holland Agriculture.

Teaming up with the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, New Holland is working to build and repair traditional water-collection systems, train local farmers in best practice and create orchards, wooded areas and vegetable gardens for families.

In September 2017, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices reconfirmed CNH Industrial as Industry Leader in its World and Europe indices for the seventh consecutive year. Furthermore, the Company was nominated as one of the 24 most sustainable companies in the Capital Goods sector for the second year running.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

