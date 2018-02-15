Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2018) - Glance Technologies' (CSE: GET) (FSE: GJT) (OTCQB: GLNNF) has appointed Anish Mohammed to the position of Lead technical Advisor to the company. Anish Mohammed has an impressive background in blockchain, cryptoeconomics & security.

At Lloyds Bank, Anish worked as part of the Enterprise Architecture and Design team in security as Lead Security Architect and in the blockchain initiatives as part of Cyber Big Data platform of Lloyds. Anish was also on the Big Data initiatives, as a member of the virtual Big Data team, which came in second at Lloyds Analytics Challenge. He then joined HSBC in 2017 where he is presently the lead security architect.

Anish is also on the Advisory Boards of Ripple, the creator and a developer of the Ripple payment protocol and exchange network. Originally named Opencoin and renamed Ripple Labs in 2015, the company was recently acquired by Joveo Inc.

Anish also holds a number of Security Advisory positions with high tech companies including ProtosCryptocurrency Asset Management (http://protosmanagement.com/) a firm regulated in Switzerland as a member of the self-regulatory organization VQR who actively invest in and trade blockchain assets.

His list of advisory positions also include Siglo, (http://www.siglo.ch/en) a capital advisory firm assisting institutional clients in the implementation of their investment strategy in alternative asset classes, and Adjoint Inc. (https://www.adjoint.io/), a developer of smart contracts and distributed ledger technology for the financial industry.

To add to Anish's impressive resume in blockchain and cryptoeconomics, Anish is also the Dean of Blockchain Engineering and Technosocial Convergence at Exosphere HQ, an educational institution, the Exosphere Academy, conducting inter-disciplinary learning programs in science, emerging technology, and entrepreneurship. The specific fields, called "learning streams," include material science, blockchain development, synthetic biology, space exploration, drones, and programming.

Anish holds a M.B.B.S. in Medicine from the Medical College Trivandrum (1998), and holds a Masters in Information Security from the University of London (2003 - Royal Holloway).

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards & interact with merchants. Glance Pay has entered into significant licensing agreements to license its technology totaling approximately $9,000,000 in the past year.

It has also recently purchased an end to end blockchain solution for a rewards based cryptocurrency as well as printer intercept technology to combine big data analysis with artificial intelligence to deliver targeted offers to consumers.

Earlier this month, Glance initiated a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Under the terms of this issuer bid, Glance may purchase up to 6.5 million shares on the open market, starting Monday February 5th and potentially extending for 12 months.

For more information please visit the company's website www.glance.tech or contact Christina Rao, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 604-723-7480 or email investors@glancepay.com.

