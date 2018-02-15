Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTC Pink: GGXXF) is permitted for trenching and drilling on the company's Gold Drop Project. The permit has been expanded to included further drilling and trenching that covers the Gold Drop Southwest zone.

The Gold Drop Property is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

The 2017 trenching exposed the northeast - southwest striking C.O.D. Vein for more than 160 meters in strike length. Drilling yielded results including Hole COD17-14 grading 4.59 grams per tonne gold and 38.64 grams per tonne silver over 16.03 metres core length with a high-grade core grading 10.96 grams per tonne gold and 89.86 grams per tonne silver over 5.97 metres of core length.

The permit includes an additional 17 drill sites at various locations along the northeast - southwest structure in the Gold Drop Southwest zone where the C.O.D. and the Everest Veins are located. Drilling is also planned and permitted for the Everest vein where the 2017 chip sampling program returned values of up to 81.8 grams per tonne gold and 630 grams per tonne silver.

The permit also allows for an additional 850 metres of trenching in the Gold Drop Southwest zone. These trenches are specifically designed for locating and extending both the C.O.D. and Everest Vein structures.

The company is anticipating the 2018 program to commence in the very near future, which will include a phase three drill program, and is looking forward to releasing a more comprehensive description of drill targets and trenching locations shortly.

