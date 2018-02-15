New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Cannabinoids Lead to Marijuana Biotech Boom," featuring Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: LINK

To read the original editorial, visit: LINK

Earth Science Tech's CBD work is carried out through its subsidiary Cannabis Therapeutics, Inc. (CTI). The company's CBD oil is 100 percent natural and organic, catering to the environmental concerns common among cannabis users. It is made using a CO2 liquid extraction process that results in a full-spectrum, high-grade hemp CBD oil that has the highest purity and quality on the market. To keep it in the lead of the CBD market, Earth Science Tech has created partnerships with other research bodies to produce cutting-edge treatments. It is working with the University of Central Oklahoma and DV Biologics Laboratory on research and development projects to enhance the healthcare benefits of its CBD oil. This has positioned the company to take a leadership role in the development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company holds a provisional application patent for a CBD product for treating breast and ovarian cancers, taking CBD treatments in bold new directions. One major focus is integrating the CBD molecule with existing generic drug molecules to create more efficient medications that have fewer side effects than the more common approaches. The company is therefore engaged not only in making cannabinoids useful and available to a wider range of patients, but in creating a better experience for existing patients.

About Earth Science Tech, Inc.

Earth Science Tech has among the highest quality, purity, and full spectrum High Grade Hemp CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil on the market. Made using the superior supercritical CO2 liquid extraction, our CBD Oil is 100% natural and organic. Our research, performed alongside the University of Central Oklahoma and DV Biologics laboratory, demonstrate that we are the top nutritional and dietary supplement brand for High Grade Hemp CBD Oil. For more information, visit the company's website at www.EarthScienceTech.com

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com