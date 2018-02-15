Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2018) - ePower Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "ePower") (TSXV: EPWR) announces the appointments of Bruce Kienlen, P.Geo., to the position of VP Exploration and Nancy Curry to the position of VP Corporate Development.

Mr. Kienlen is a professional geologist with more than twenty years experience working with junior and major exploration companies. He has served as senior geologist with Canterra Minerals and Independence Gold, VP Exploration for Diamonds North Resources and project geologist for BHP Billiton. Bruce has been responsible for project generation, new project assessments, and regional and brown fields exploration programs on many early stage exploration projects in a variety of commodities. Bruce has extensive operational and logistical experience and technical expertise in geochemical evaluation. He played a key role in the discovery of the diamondiferous Repulse Bay (Qilalugaq) and Amaruk kimberlite fields.

Nancy Curry brings over 25 years of financial market, strategic planning, marketing & communications and management of public company experience to ePower Metals Inc. Nancy began her career working in the investment industry and has worked for several national investment dealers specializing in futures trading. Her public company experience began in 1995, Nancy has worked with several resource and technology companies leading and implementing multifaceted stakeholder communications, before starting her own communications firm in 2014. One of her firm's clients was eCobalt Solutions Inc. for a period in 2015 & 2016, where she focused on strategic planning and corporate rebranding. Nancy was VP Corporate Communications for Diamonds North Resources Ltd. (2002 - 2010), where the company was nominated twice for Best Investor Relations by a TSX Venture Company by IR Magazine.

Michael Collins, President & CEO stated "I am very pleased to welcome Nancy and Bruce to the ePower Metals team. Their respective experience and expertise will be a huge asset to the Company and our stakeholders as we execute on our commitment to creating significant shareholder value by advancing a high-quality portfolio of Metals for the Future that the company believes are undervalued, strategically positioned and have significant potential to provide future supply to the growing rechargeable battery industry".

About ePower Metals

ePower Metals Inc. is committed to creating significant shareholder value by advancing a high-quality portfolio of Metals for the Future - cobalt, copper, and manganese that the company believes are undervalued, strategically positioned and have significant potential to provide future supply to the growing rechargeable battery industry.

ePower Metals' mission is to focus on developing resources in new districts and uncovering undervalued properties in known districts. Our objective is to advance these projects using the latest technologies to build critical resources that the public market can value with confidence.

The Panther Creek cobalt project in Idaho, USA, meets all these criteria and is the first project in ePower Metals' portfolio. Panther Creek demonstrates cobalt grades and widths that are comparable to the nearby eCobalt Solutions Inc.'s permitted Ram mine. ePower Metals has identified and is pursing several other district scale cobalt opportunities.

