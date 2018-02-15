The "Hepatitis C Disease Forecast and Market Analysis to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne liver disease caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV). HCV belongs to the Flaviviridaevirus family, and is a communicable disease spread primarily through direct contact with the blood or the bodily fluids of an infected individual, including sexual and mother-to-child transmission. Hepatitis C infection normally does not produce signs or symptoms and, as such, most people who are infected do not know they have the disease.

Market Snapshot

Falling disease prevalence and anticipated price decreases as competition intensifies will drive a net decline in market value.

Harvoni remains the dominant option for GT-1/4 patients, but has ceded share to cheaper rivals as competition intensifies.

Cases are expected to decline, driven by complexities in high-risk populations, demographics, and treatment developments.

Mavyret's approval at a substantial discount to Epclusa paves the way for a further decline in Gilead's HCV revenues.

Lack of unmet need and declining market value prompts Johnson Johnson and Merck Co to discontinue pipeline regimens.

Pricing is the key differentiator for drugs in this market.

