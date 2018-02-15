The "Hepatitis C Disease Forecast and Market Analysis to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hepatitis C is a blood-borne liver disease caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV). HCV belongs to the Flaviviridaevirus family, and is a communicable disease spread primarily through direct contact with the blood or the bodily fluids of an infected individual, including sexual and mother-to-child transmission. Hepatitis C infection normally does not produce signs or symptoms and, as such, most people who are infected do not know they have the disease.
Market Snapshot
- Falling disease prevalence and anticipated price decreases as competition intensifies will drive a net decline in market value.
- Harvoni remains the dominant option for GT-1/4 patients, but has ceded share to cheaper rivals as competition intensifies.
- Cases are expected to decline, driven by complexities in high-risk populations, demographics, and treatment developments.
- Mavyret's approval at a substantial discount to Epclusa paves the way for a further decline in Gilead's HCV revenues.
- Lack of unmet need and declining market value prompts Johnson Johnson and Merck Co to discontinue pipeline regimens.
- Pricing is the key differentiator for drugs in this market.
Key Topics Covered:
Forecast: Hepatitis C
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Forecast and Future Trends
- Market Definition and Methodology
- Primary Research Methodology
- Bibliography
- Product Profile: Daklinza
- Product Profile: Epclusa
- Product Profile: Harvoni
- Product Profile: Mavyret
- Product Profile: Sovaldi
- Product Profile: Viekira Pak Franchise
- Product Profile: Vosevi
- Product Profile: Ximency
- Product Profile: Zepatier
Treatment: Hepatitis C
- Executive Summary
- Primary Research Methodology
- Disease Definition And Diagnosis
- Patient Segmentation
- Current Treatment Options
- Prescribing Trends
- Unmet Needs In Hepatitis C
Epidemiology: Hepatitis C in the US, Japan, and 5EU
- Executive Summary
- Disease Overview
- Sources And Methodology
- Forecast
- Epidemiologist Insight
- Strengths And Limitations
- Bibliography
Marketed Drugs: Hepatitis C
- Executive Summary
- Product Overview
- Product Profile: Daklinza
- Product Profile: Epclusa
- Product Profile: Harvoni
- Product Profile: Mavyret
- Product Profile: Sovaldi
- Product Profile: Viekira Pak Franchise
- Product Profile: Vosevi
- Product Profile: Ximency
- Product Profile: Zepatier
Hepatitis C Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access
- Executive Summary
- Regulatory Labels
- Payer Archetypes
- Access to Recently Launched and Pipeline Products
- Evidentiary Requirements and Future Pipeline Potential
- US Pricing
- US Reimbursement
- Japan
- Pricing in the Five Major EU Markets
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Methodology
Pipeline: Hepatitis C
- Executive Summary
- Pipeline Trends
