Raisio plc Stock Exchange Release 15 February 2018



PROPOSAL FOR MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND THEIR REMUNERATION



Based on the proposal given by the nomination workgroup set by the Supervisory Board from among its members, the Supervisory Board of Raisio plc proposes to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 March 2018 as follows:



During the term commencing after the closing of the General Meeting, the remuneration payable to the Chairman of the Board would be EUR 5,000 per month and the remuneration to the members of the Board EUR 2,500 per month. Approximately 20% of this remuneration shall be paid by assigning shares in the Company's possession and approximately 80% in cash. The remuneration shall be paid in two equal instalments during the term so that the first instalment is paid on 15 June and the second on 15 December. In addition to this, a remuneration of EUR 800 in cash would be paid to the Chairman of the Board and a remuneration of EUR 400 in cash to the members of the Board for each board meeting, including the meetings of committees set by the Board among its members. For a teleconference meeting this remuneration would be EUR 400 in cash to the Chairman of the Board and EUR 200 in cash to the members of the board. Moreover, they will receive per diem allowance for meeting days and their travel expenses will be compensated according to the company's travelling rules.



The number of members of the Board of Directors for the term commencing on 21 March 2018 would be confirmed as five.



Current members of the Board Erkki Haavisto, Ilkka Mäkelä, Leena Niemistö and Ann-Christine Sundell would be re-elected and Kari Kauniskangas be elected as new member - all of them for the term commencing at the closing of the General Meeting. Due to the articles of association Matti Perkonoja, Chairman of the Board, is not eligible for the office of board member for the new term commencing on 21 March 2018.



Further information on persons proposed to be elected as members of the board is available on the company's website at the address: http://www.raisio.com/en_US/annual-general-meetings



RAISIO PLC



Heidi Hirvonen Communications and IR Manager Tel. +358 50 567 3060



Further information: Paavo Myllymäki, Chairman of the Supervisory Board Tel. +358 40 582 8261





Raisio is an international food and feed company focusing on wellbeing and profitable growth. The core of Raisio's strategy consists of plant-based, healthy and responsible branded products. Benecol is an international success story in cholesterol lowering. Our well-known local brands include Elovena, Nordic, cattle feed Maituri and Baltic Blend fish feeds. We promote sustainable food chain and develop innovations to enhance wellbeing. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2017, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 306.8 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 37.8 million. The Group employs some 400 people. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en



