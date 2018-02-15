Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Result of General Meeting

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the 'Company')

15 February 2018

Result of General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at a General Meeting of the Company held today the resolution put to shareholders was passed on a show of hands, giving the Directors authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the issue of Ordinary shares up to an amount representing 10% of the Company's issued share capital.

The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Special Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. 5,263,170 99.88 6,175 0.12 5,269,345 0

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

At the date and time of the General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 27,054,985.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at https://www.mitongroup.com/private/fund/miton-global-opportunities-plc/

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Circular dated 23 January 2018, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The special business resolution will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Disclaimer: Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Enquiries:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 3709 8734