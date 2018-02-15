The "Drug analysis: MPC-150-IM" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MPC-150-IM (rexlemestrocel-L; Mesoblast) consists of highly purified, immunoselected mesenchymal precursor cells (MPCs). These cells release a range of molecules that stimulate both blood vessel growth and regeneration of heart muscle, while also reducing scar formation and harmful inflammatory responses within the damaged tissues. These rare cells are isolated from tissues around the donor's blood vessels and then expanded in large numbers before being administered to patients.

Product Profiles

MPC-150-IM: Chronic heart failure (CHF)

List of Figures

Figure 21: Drug assessment summary of Farxiga for chronic heart failure

Figure 22: Farxiga sales for chronic heart failure across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

List of Tables

Table 1: MPC-150-IM drug profile

Table 2: MPC-150-IM's late-phase trials in chronic heart failure

Table 3: MPC-150-IM sales for chronic heart failure across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

