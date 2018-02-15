The "Drug analysis: MPC-150-IM" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MPC-150-IM (rexlemestrocel-L; Mesoblast) consists of highly purified, immunoselected mesenchymal precursor cells (MPCs). These cells release a range of molecules that stimulate both blood vessel growth and regeneration of heart muscle, while also reducing scar formation and harmful inflammatory responses within the damaged tissues. These rare cells are isolated from tissues around the donor's blood vessels and then expanded in large numbers before being administered to patients.
Product Profiles
MPC-150-IM: Chronic heart failure (CHF)
List of Figures
Figure 21: Drug assessment summary of Farxiga for chronic heart failure
Figure 22: Farxiga sales for chronic heart failure across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
List of Tables
Table 1: MPC-150-IM drug profile
Table 2: MPC-150-IM's late-phase trials in chronic heart failure
Table 3: MPC-150-IM sales for chronic heart failure across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/km4fdq/2018_mpc150im?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215005733/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Cardiovascular Drugs