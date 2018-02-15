The latest market research report by Technavio on the lumpectomy market in the US predicts a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215005437/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the lumpectomy market in the US from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the lumpectomy market in the US by product (lumpectomy systems and lumpectomy surgical tools) and by end-user (hospitals and ASCs). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the lumpectomy market in the US, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Growing incidence of new breast cancer cases: a major market driver

Presence of venture capitalists: emerging market trend

Carl Zeiss Meditec, Cianna Medical, DUNE Medical Devices, Endomagnetics, Focal Therapeutics, and iCAD are some of the players in this market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Growing incidence of new breast cancer cases: a major market driver

Growing incidence of new breast cancer cases is one of the major factors driving the lumpectomy market in the US According to different sources, the number of new breast cancer cases has increased by 4-5 fold in the US from 1980 to 2017. According to several studies, obesity and hormone replacement therapies are the key factors that have led to an increased number of breast cancer cases. It is estimated that around 252,710 women could be affected by breast cancer in 2017. Nevertheless, the rate of new breast cancer cases remained almost stable after 2009 because of the increasing awareness regarding this issue. This has led to a decrease in the deaths related to breast cancer. The growing awareness has assisted women in receiving medical treatment at an early stage.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onorthopedics and medical devices, "Breast cancer is segmented into early and late stages. The breast cancer stages 0,1, and 2 are considered as early stage and stage 3 and 4 are considered as late stage. In breast cancer stage 0, 1, 2, and 3, lumpectomy procedures alone or lumpectomy with radiation therapy can be performed. However, in stage 4, the person must undergo various surgeries and chemotherapy. In this stage, the cancerous cells can spread rapidly to all the body parts. Due to the growing number of new cancer cases, there is an increased demand for lumpectomy surgical tools and systems that will boost the market growth."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Presence of venture capitalists: emerging market trend

Most of the companies that are focusing on the development of lumpectomy products are US-based companies. They are concentrating on the development of novel technologies and aim to bring those products to the market. Therefore, they require funding to carry out R&D activities and conduct clinical trials. Subsequently, both small and large companies, which manufacture lumpectomy products, need funding sources or investors.

Global market opportunities

The government is providing funding for cancer-related research areas where there is a need for technologies for early cancer detection, developing cancer vaccines to prevent cancer, and developing cancer immunotherapy to treat cancerous cells. Clinical data can be shared between institutions in both the public and private sectors, which support the development of new tools and devices.

Big savings with Technavio this February!

Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month.

OR

Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215005437/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com