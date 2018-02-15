Auriant Mining AB (publ) equity rights AUR TO4 will be traded up until and including March 27, 2018.



Security name: Auriant Mining AB (publ) TO4 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: AUR TO4 -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010440958 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 144579 -------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: March 27, 2018 --------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.