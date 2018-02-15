SAI Global Recognized as a "Leader" in an Independent Analyst Report on GRC Platforms

The GRC market is growing; Risk professionals are taking another look at providers with "cloud, analytics, and customer support" to act as "strategic partners, advising them on top decisions"

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions has been recognized as a leader by independent analyst research firm Forrester Research Inc., in The Forrester Wave': Governance, Risk and Compliance Platforms, Q1 2018 report released today.

The Forrester Wave': Governance, Risk and Compliance Platforms, Q1 2018 is one of the industry's most thorough and detailed analyses, based on briefings, demonstrations, customer surveys, interviews and analyst access to demo environments of each vendor's product. Vendors are rated on 23 criteria that cover current offering, strategy and market presence.

"We believe our recognition as a Leader is a strong validation of the strategic direction we are delivering across the portfolio and the urgency with which this market is moving toward an integrated approach to risk management," said Peter Granat, CEO at SAI Global. "There is a palpable energy in the GRC market at the moment. After years of vendor stagnation, risk professionals are once again seeking trusted partners and are investing in GRC."

Organizations today are facing new and disruptive threats and regulations, with the ongoing challenges of cybersecurity, data privacy, compliance and the need to protect reputations. At the same time, organizations need to maintain a competitive advantage, revenue growth and consumer trust. With the highest ratings possible in the Forrester report in the strategy category (5/5) and end-user experience criteria (5/5), SAI Global believes it is positioned to work with organizations to meet these challenges, but also accelerate the opportunities that an integrated approach to managing risk provides.

According to the Forrester report, "with diverse use cases in case management, healthcare, and GDPR, the additions of IT GRC and business continuity round out the [SAI Global] platform as a single point of governance and compliance capabilities in the enterprise."

The report also states "SAI Global's customers told us again this year that they are very satisfied with their implementations and consider SAI Global to be their compliance business partner."

"We're delighted with our implementation of the SAI Global solutions and the services and support we continue to receive," Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer at City Bank said. "It was critical we could connect financial regulations to our risk, compliance and audit program to have that integrated view across the bank. SAI Global's platform makes that integration possible and we continue to expand its use across the business to support a wide range of GRC use cases."

"As a customer in the healthcare sector, it's no surprise to me that SAI Global received the highest score possible across a number of GRC capabilities, including risk and control management, regulatory change management and global support", says Michael Sowinski, Vice President, Ministry Audit for OSF Healthcare. "I feel this recognition speaks to SAI Global's strategic vision and ability to drive innovation to help organizations in highly regulated sectors embark on an integrated risk management journey."

To access a complete copy of The Forrester Wave': Governance, Risk, And Compliance Platforms, Q1 2018, go to www.saiglobal.com/forrester.

