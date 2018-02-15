Doors Market Worth 103.52 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Doors Market by Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Composite), Mechanism (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Overhead), Product Type (Interior, Exterior), Mode of Application (New Construction, Aftermarket), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the Doors Market is estimated at USD 81.67 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 103.52 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.86%. Global economic recovery; the growing construction industry; and demand for greater security, safety, and convenience will drive the demand for doors. Additionally, the growing concerns about the environment have resulted in governing bodies implementing building codes and standards to save energy. This has further increased the demand for energy-efficient and green doors.

The interior doors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product type, the interior doors segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Increase in government investments in non-residential infrastructure and growth of the residential sector are expected to drive the interior doors segment during the forecast period.

The swinging doors segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the Doors Market in 2017

Based on mechanism, the swinging doors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to their affordable prices and the aesthetic appeal they add to the structure.

The Asia Pacific Doors Market is estimated to account for the largest share in the Doors Market in 2017

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the Doors Market in 2017. Among all countries in this region, the market in China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American market is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, with the US registering the highest growth rate in the region.

Key players operating in the Doors Market include Masco Corporation (US), Assa Abloy (Sweden), Allegion Plc (Ireland), Dorma Kaba (Switzerland), Masonite International Corporation (US), Ply Gem Holdings Inc. (US), PGT Inc. (US), Fancy Doors & Mouldings (US), Simpsons Door Company (US), Anderson Corporation (US), and Jeld-Wen Inc. (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market share. Mergers & acquisitions, expansions & investments, agreements & partnerships, and new product launches are some of the major strategies adopted by key players operating in the Doors Market.

