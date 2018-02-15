RedCloud Technologies and NCR Corporation Partner to Deliver the First Open Banking Marketplace in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With this partnership, the companies start a series of announcements for a number of open and connected marketplaces for financial services

RedCloud Technologies and NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) today announced a partnership to build and implement the future of financial services in Argentina - a Connected Marketplace which uses the latest in technology infrastructure developed in Cambridge in the United Kingdom to connect businesses and remove the inefficiencies of managing physical cash.

"We are excited that NCR has chosen to partner with RedCloud to offer world's first truly connected marketplace, revolutionising the way in which financial services are delivered and accessed," says RedCloud CEO and Co Founder Justin Floyd. "This is one of several key partnerships we will continue to announce in 2018."

As the financial services market undergoes considerable transformation, RedCloud will be opening a new financial services infrastructure to Manufacturers, Distributors and Merchants who currently are facing significant cost and delay in moving payments across the supply chain, by reducing their time to market with new and robust financial services.

"We have been committed to RedCloud since December 2017 and we are confident in their capabilities to complement our vast package of solutions for the Latin American market. Together we take a big step to achieve the digital transformation of the industry," said Eduardo M. Ochoa, Services Vice-President Caribbean, Latin America & Brazil and General Manager NCR Argentina for NCR Corporation.

About RedCloud

Based in Cambridge UK, and with regional offices across Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, RedCloud has developed a highly innovative platform to enable B2B businesses to access financial services easily, efficiently, and securely, by pioneering open banking marketplaces.

Engineered by the team behind one of the most successful mobile payments in history, and with multiple patents pending, RedCloud is poised to reinvent the way in which financial services are accessed and distributed globally.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with over 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

