The weight loss industry is a massive market as staying fit and eating healthy is one of the most significant things in the world. People are willing to spend considerably and are ready to try a variety of methods to achieve weight loss. The weight loss supplement manufacturers, training program moderators, healthcare brands, and fitness equipment manufacturers are gaining opportunities as most of the people are following a healthy lifestyle. There are several trends in this dynamic and competitive weight loss market, and Infiniti has listed the top four trends that you should be familiar with to gain the upper hand in this market.

According to the weight loss industry experts at Infiniti, "Several brands have made efforts to enter and gain a foothold in the weight loss market, making this an intensely competitive market."

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company presenting market insights to help look beyond market disruptions, studying competitive activity, and developing intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the important trends in the weight loss industry.

Important trends in the weight loss industry

Continuing popularity of meal replacement products: Meal replacement products are a healthy alternative to regular foods since they help in meeting the weight loss goals. This benefit of meal replacement products has helped the market to grow steadily over the years and is already worth $4 billion in the US.

The rise of complex carbohydrates: Numerous government food authorities have credited the survey that warns people of the dangers of excessive consumption of simple carbohydrates due to which companies have been focusing on products with complex carbohydrates.

The rise of multi-level marketers: People believe in the success stories of the individuals rather than advertisements for weight loss products. Companies like Shaklee, Herbalife, and Isagenix are picking up pace and have become forerunners of these multi-level marketing programs in the weight loss industry.

