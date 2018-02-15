Upon request by the issuer, long name for following ETF issued by Concept Fund Solutions will change. The change will be valid as of February 16, 2018. ISIN code will remain unchanged.



Current Long Name New Long Name ISIN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- dbx N.America High Div. Yield Xtrackers NrthAm High DivYield IE00BH361H7 ETF (DR) UCITSETF 3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- dbx MSCI World Index UCITS ETF Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF IE00BJ0KDQ9 (DR) 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- dbx Russell 2000 UCITS ETF (DR) Xtrackers Russell 2000 UCITS ETF IE00BJZ2DD7 9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



