Daily Litecoin News UpdateLitecoin prices have posted a stunning rally over the past two days. Those of you who did not heed our advice to "hold on for dear life" (HODL) may be kicking themselves right now. Cryptocurrency markets are indeed recovering from the crash, as we had expected, and Litecoin is once again on track to reach our price target for 2018.In case you were disconnected from the crypto world through these hours of price resurgence, here's what went down.The South Korean government dialed back its strict tone on cryptos in response to a public petition. A senior official confirmed that a ban is not in the cards, at least for now.The president of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...