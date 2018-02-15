Warren Buffett Is Bullish on AppleThe end is not near for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), despite the ongoing market concerns about Apple stock's soft growth prospects going forward. The company looks to deliver a much-needed game-changing move and reduce its dependence on the "iPhone."AAPL stock fell to $150.24 on February 9 but has rallied 11% since and there could be more gains to come as the stock remains below its $180.00 high in January.The stock received a major investment endorsement on news that famed value investor Warren Buffett made Apple stock the top holding in his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A).

