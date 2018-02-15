The "The Global Market for Carbon Nanomaterials: Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, 2D Materials and Nanodiamonds" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a golden era for nanostructured carbon materials research. Graphitic carbon materials such as carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and graphene are the strongest, lightest and most conductive fibres known to man, with a performance-per-weight greater than any other material. In direct competition in a number of markets, they are complementary in others.

Once the most promising of all nanomaterials, CNTs face stiff competition in conductive applications from graphene and other 2D materials and in mechanically enhanced composites from nanocellulose. However, after considerable research efforts, numerous multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWNTs)-enhanced products are commercially available. Super-aligned CNT arrays, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, batteries, polymer composites, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine.

Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices. SWNTs are regarded as one of the most promising candidates to utilized as building blocks in next generation electronics.

Two-dimensional (2D) materials are currently one of the most active areas of nanomaterials research, and offer a huge opportunity for both fundamental studies and practical applications, including superfast, low-power, flexible and wearable electronics, sensors, photonics and electrochemical energy storage devices that will have an immense impact on our society.

Graphene is a ground-breaking two-dimensional (2D) material that possesses extraordinary electrical and mechanical properties that promise a new generation of innovative devices. New methods of scalable synthesis of high-quality graphene, clean delamination transfer and device integration have resulted in the commercialization of state-of-the-art electronics such as graphene touchscreens in smartphones and flexible RF devices on plastics.

Beyond graphene, emerging elementary 2D materials such as transition metal dichalcogenides, group V systems including phosphorene, and related isoelectronic structures will potentially allow for flexible electronics and field-effect transistors that exhibit ambipolar transport behaviour with either a direct band-gap or greater gate modulation.

Nanodiamonds (NDs), also called detonation diamonds (DND) or ultradispersed diamonds (UDD), are relatively easy and inexpensive to produce, and have moved towards large-scale commercialization due to their excellent mechanical, thermal properties and chemical stability.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Carbon Nanomaterials Overview

4. Comparative Analysis Graphene and Carbon Nanotubes

5. Carbon Nanotube Synthesis

6. Graphene Synthesis

7. Regulations And Standards

8. Carbon Nanotubes Patents

9. Graphene Patents

10. Carbon Nanotubes Technology Readiness Level

11. Graphene Technology Readiness Level

12. Carbon Nanotubes Market Structure

13. Graphene Market Structure

14. Carbon Nanotubes Production Analysis

15. Grahene Production Analysis

16. Nanodiamonds End User Market Analysis

17. Carbon Nanotubes Industry News 2013-2017

18. Graphene Industry Developments 2013-2018-Investments, Products and Production

19. End User Market Analysis for Carbon Nanomaterials

20. Carbon Nanotubes Producers and Product Developers

21. Graphene Producers

22. Graphene Product and Application Developers

23. Nanodiamonds Producers

24. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3h54hr/global_market_for?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215005772/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Metals and Minerals, Nanotechnology, Nanomaterials