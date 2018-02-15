Investors were in a mood to go cruising for positives on Thursday as the FTSE 250 offered up what they were looking for. ConvaTec led the way as the shares topped the risers list. The medical equipment maker rallied as it reported better-than-forecast 2017 organic revenue growth of 2.3% to £1.76bn. The share price jump came despite the company reporting that its 2018 first half would be hit by the problems that led to a profits warning last year, as supply issues continued to weigh on the ...

