Smart Metering Systems, on Thursday said had signed an agreement with First Utility to supplement its existing contract. The increased commitment is to provide more than 220,000 new meters during 2018 and starts immediately. SMS will provide domestic smart meters as part of the UK Government programme, overseen by the Department of Business Energy and Industrial Strategy, requiring domestic energy supply companies to provide all of their customers with a smart meter in homes and small businesses ...

