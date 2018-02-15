sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,41 Euro		+0,41
+5,12 %
WKN: A1JHHD ISIN: GB00B4X1RC86 Ticker-Symbol: SMC 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC
SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC8,41+5,12 %