Pembridge Resources announced on Thursday that it has struck a deal agreement to acquire 100% of Canada-based copper miner, with an associated $50m fundraising. The acquisition of 100% of Minto Explorations from Capstone Mining will be completed for a total consideration of $37.5m in cash and new ordinary shares in Pembridge, meaning Capstone will own 9.9% of Pembridge shares after the deal has closed. Minto, which is located in Yukon territory, Canada and has a 10-year production history, will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...