Manufacturing conditions in the Philadelphia region unexpectedly improved in February, with firms optimistic about the prospects for the next six months, according to a survey out on Thursday. The Philadelphia Fed's diffusion index for current activity rose to 25.8 this month from 22.2 in January, comfortably beating expectations for a drop to 21.1. Meanwhile, the new orders index increased to 24.5 from 10.1, while the prices paid index pushed up to 45.0 in February from 32.9. However, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...