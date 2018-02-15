Fast, accurate color identification solution for painters, designers and consumers

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, announced today the launch of ColorReader, its second portable color identification and matching tool. The new device complements Datacolor's professional color matching device, ColorReaderPRO, and is targeted at a wider audience for an affordable price of 99 excluding VAT. ColorReader provides accurate and fast color selection, enabling professionals and homeowners to identify the colors of paint and everyday objects.

"We hear time and time again from designers, homeowners and painters who've spent a lot of time and money trying to find the perfect paint to match their color inspiration whether it be a decorative throw pillow or even a piece of artwork. In the end, they settled for a color that still wasn't quite right," said Susan Bunting, product marketing manager, Datacolor. "Therefore, we set out to develop the latest product in our line of color management solutions. We wanted an easy-to-use color identification tool that is affordable for all."

Smaller than a deck of cards, ColorReader is an ultra-portable, Bluetooth connected color selection device that works in conjunction with the ColorReader mobile app to precisely identify colors based on the NCS 1950 and RAL Classic, Design and Effect color standards. Users can create and manage color palettes by saving and sharing paint colors.

"With more than 45 years of industry expertise and a shared passion for color, Datacolor understands just how important it is for paint and design professionals to be confident with color," Bunting continued. "As the most accurate device in the market, ColorReader has the potential to improve brand loyalty and increase sales."

With industry-leading color matching performance, ColorReader saves users valued time and money by matching color instantly and accurately, removing the subjective guesswork that comes with traditional fan decks - a key differentiator for professionals looking to grow their businesses.

To learn more about ColorReader, visit colorreader.datacolor.com/eu.

