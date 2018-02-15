Technology and Biotech Companies Poised for a Big 2018

LAS VEGAS, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Advancements in technology are happening rapidly, continuously changing industries across the medical world. Technological inventions are especially fueling innovation in the biotechnology sector. Biotech companies are gaining new knowledge in technology and implementing this knowledge in order to push new drugs and therapies to the market. Included in today's commentary:Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: ENDV), Neurometrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE), Bitcoin Investment Trust. (OTC: GBTC), and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY).

The drug market is facing a huge battle against opioids and biotechnology companies are leaning more toward the use of technology in treating pain. The opioid epidemic has created a dire need for non-pharmacological alternatives for pain relief and many companies are working hard to make this a reality. Drug overdose deaths exceeded 59,000 in 2017, according to the New York Times, and are now the leading cause of death among Americans under 50. This epidemic has led to medical innovations that seek to relieve pain with technology and without the use of highly addictive drugs.

Most of these technologies work by sending electrical signals through the nerves in order to block the pain. Many medical devices using electrical stimulation, such as implantable Spinal Cord Stimulators or non-invasive Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators (TENS), block pain by stimulating the nerves. Newer therapies are targeting inflammation instead of nerve-blocking.

Biotech and technology companies are working around the clock to put out a method that works in order to put a halt to the opioid crisis as well as offer effective and efficient pain relief therapies for a diverse set of patients. Additionally, the newly popular blockchain technologies could create an avenue to share and store information across sector the technology and biotech sectors regarding what therapies are working to combat the opioid crisis, and what isn't.

A few companies to look into that are changing both the future of technology and biotechnology alike include: Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV), Neurometrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE), Bitcoin Investment Trust. (OTCQX: GBTC), and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY).

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV)

Market Cap: $11.6M, current share price: $.038

With the start of commercial sales of its non-invasive medical device, SofPulse', for the palliative treatment of pain and post-surgical edema last month and an announced senior secured redeemable Series C Preferred Stock offering, Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (ENDV), a commercial stage developer of non-invasive Electroceuticals, has all the pieces in place for a successful launch of its cutting-edge therapy into the pain relief therapeutics market expected to reach $83 billion by 2024, according to Transparency Market Research. Endonovo's therapy works by treating the underlying cause of the pain itself: inflammation. Additionally, unlike other medical device companies that obtain FDA Clearance, Endonovo has reimbursement from Medicare for the treatment of chronic wounds, which places it advantageously to actually generate revenue from its products. Other companies with similar technologies have= failed to achieve the same clinical results as Endonovo's SofPulse' in clinical trials for reducing pain following breast augmentation surgery. With positive clinical data in the treatment of ischemic cardiomyopathy in patients with failed medical therapy and revascularization options, ENDV is severely undervalued compared to its competitors, which are worth $250 to $320 million in market cap despite having smaller clinical pipelines with less than stellar clinical data and not having commercial stage products.

Neurometrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO)

Market Cap: $9.427M, current share price: $1.32

NURO is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. In early Q1 2018 the Company reported a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) under which GSK Consumer Healthcare acquired Quell market rights outside the US while NeuroMetrix retained ownership for the US market. The companies will co-fund Quell technology development. GSK Consumer Healthcare paid $5 million for the Quell assets related to markets outside the US and will pay up to $21.5 million upon the achievement of certain development and commercialization milestones. Like ENDV's platform, Quell focuses on relieving pain. This technology has the potential to improve reduce the dependency on opioids.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE)

Market Cap: $155.79, current share price: $11.49

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty neuropsychiatric pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric diseases with high unmet medical needs. ZYNE is down over 50% from it's highs throughout the last year. This company like ENDV is doing some very exciting things and should be on everyone's watchlist.

Bitcoin Investment Trust. (OTCQB: GBTC)

Market Cap: $2.53B, current share price: $16.44

GBTC is the first publicly bitcoin price based security. The company is being pitched as the best way to invest into bitcoin without having to worry about how to make sure your coins are actually safe. GBTC is up over 1400% from where it was priced just a year ago, keep an eye out for this stock should bitcoin continue to increase in price.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY)

Market Cap: $120.839M, current share price: $5.04

HMNY is a provider of information technology services and solutions, offering a range of technology platforms focusing on big data, artificial intelligence, business intelligence, social listening, and consumer-centric technology. HMNY owns a majority interest in MoviePass Inc., the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service. HMNY's holdings include RedZone Map', a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology.

